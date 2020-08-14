EB Games offering some decent Nintendo Switch trade-in deals

EB Games is offering some inflated prices for console trade-ins, Nintendo Switch included.

It’s even more than the amount they offered this time last year (assuming you’re an EB World member). They’re offering some good prices for the PS4 and Xbox One as well, which our friends at Press-Start have listed. Thanks to them for finding out the Switch prices.

These prices are valid until August 23rd, which sadly is before the Victorian lockdown ends and stores in that state reopen.

Nintendo Switch $300 $360 for Level 4 Members

Nintendo Switch Lite $200 $240 for Level 4 Members



Now with the low stock situation in Australia for Nintendo Switch over the last few months selling a Nintendo Switch privately has never been easier (or more lucrative). So maybe EB’s pricing isn’t that great compared to that, but it’s also potentially safer than having someone come around to your place right now.

Word of note to Animal Crossing New Horizons players, if you sell the console with your island on it – there’s no way yet to retrieve it. Nintendo may allow you to “restore” if you claim it lost or stolen, but potentially not if it’s sold. With Nintendo Australia’s support closed aside from email, we wouldn’t recommend risking it.