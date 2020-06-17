EB Games offering real origami as preorder bonus for Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches in exactly one month, and if you preorder from EB Games, you might be able to become the Origami King yourself.

EB Games has revealed today that it will be offering a Paper Mario Origami Pack with preorders of Paper Mario: The Origami King. The pack will include 12 sheets of origami paper, as well as instructions to make your little origami creations — including some that appear in the game, like Origami Peach!

JUST ANNOUNCED: Preorder Paper Mario: The Origami King to receive an EB Exclusive Paper Mario Origami Pack! Build your own Paper Mario and friends on 17 July! 👑😍



While stocks last: https://t.co/5ZoygIQg83 pic.twitter.com/0dB23aZYpJ — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) June 17, 2020

These origami sheets were also announced as a preorder bonus for Game UK a little while back, while other stores across the globe have offered pins, magnets, and all other sorts of goodies. EB is the first retailer in Australia to offer a preorder bonus, but the game is still a month away, so there’s still time for others to join in.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches on the Nintendo Switch at retail and on the eShop on the 17th of July 2020. You can click here to check out our Aussie Bargain Roundup and score yourself a deal.