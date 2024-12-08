EB Games’ Mad Monday sale has some deep discounts on Switch games
EB Games is holding a “Mad Monday” sale, offering some games at surprisingly cheap prices, including significant discounts on several Switch titles. Most of the games on this list are likely out of print or soon will be — hence the steep discounts. Whatever the reason, it’s an opportunity to grab some affordable games.
There’s a catch, though: at the moment, only EB Games Plus and Level 5 members have access to the sale. Later tonight, at 11:01 PM AEST (just after midnight AEDT, so technically Monday morning), the sale will open to everyone. By then, who knows what will be left? That said, if there’s something appealing enough, it might be worth signing up for EB Games Plus — especially if the savings offset the subscription cost.
The sale ends at 11:59 PM AEST on Monday, December 9.
In addition to the games below there is also a bunch of “Loot” for $1, 75% off a bunch of boards and the like, various items for half price, Pokémon TCG here, here and here, basically everything here.
Timed Mad Monday Sale 4-5pm AEDT
All the below tiles were $15 for that time period
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
- Another Code: Recollection
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Bayonetta 3
- Severed Steel
- Spells & Secrets
- Whisker Waters
- Other console games for $15