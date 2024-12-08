0

EB Games’ Mad Monday sale has some deep discounts on Switch games

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 8, 2024
EB Games is holding a “Mad Monday” sale, offering some games at surprisingly cheap prices, including significant discounts on several Switch titles. Most of the games on this list are likely out of print or soon will be — hence the steep discounts. Whatever the reason, it’s an opportunity to grab some affordable games.

There’s a catch, though: at the moment, only EB Games Plus and Level 5 members have access to the sale. Later tonight, at 11:01 PM AEST (just after midnight AEDT, so technically Monday morning), the sale will open to everyone. By then, who knows what will be left? That said, if there’s something appealing enough, it might be worth signing up for EB Games Plus — especially if the savings offset the subscription cost.

The sale ends at 11:59 PM AEST on Monday, December 9.

In addition to the games below there is also a bunch of “Loot” for $1, 75% off a bunch of boards and the like, various items for half price, Pokémon TCG here, here and here, basically everything here.

Timed Mad Monday Sale 4-5pm AEDT

All the below tiles were $15 for that time period

Nintendo Switch Games

PriceUsually% Off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box) Nintendo Switch$5.00$24.9580%
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star Nintendo Switch$8.00$69.9589%
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle Nintendo Switch$8.00$69.9589%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central Nintendo Switch$8.00$59.9587%
Lunar Lander Beyond Nintendo Switch$8.00$49.9584%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download) Nintendo Switch$8.00$19.9560%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$8.0039.9580%
Demon Throttle Nintendo Switch$8.0029.9573%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports Nintendo Switch$16.0069.9577%
Slave Zero X Nintendo Switch$16.0059.9573%
The Outbound Ghost Nintendo Switch$16.0039.9560%
Ghost Song Nintendo Switch$16.0059.9573%
Kao The Kangaroo Nintendo Switch$16.0039.9560%
That’s My Family – Family Fun Night Nintendo Switch$16.0049.9568%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection Nintendo Switch$17.0059.9572%
Whisker Waters Nintendo Switch$21.0054.9562%
Spells & Secrets Nintendo Switch$21.0049.9558%
Severed Steel Nintendo Switch$21.0049.9558%
Persona 5 Tactica Nintendo Switch$27.0099.9573%
Disney Illusion Island Nintendo Switch$29.0059.9552%
WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo Switch$34.0069.9551%
Fire Emblem: Engage Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Another Code: Recollection Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Nintendo Switch$39.0079.9551%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Nintendo Switch$49.0069.9530%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition Nintendo Switch$129.00189.9532%

Xbox and PlayStation Games

PriceUsually% off
FIFA 21 Xbox Series X$5.0019.9575%
The DioField Chronicle Xbox Series X$5.0019.9575%
Prodeus PlayStation 4$5.0049.9590%
Redfall Xbox Series X $5.00119.9596%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box) Xbox Series X $5.0059.9592%
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X$5.0019.9575%
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition PlayStation 4$5.0019.9575%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Xbox One$6.00109.9595%
Park Beyond Xbox Series X$4.0029.9587%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One$5.0019.9575%
FIFA 21 Xbox One$5.0019.9575%
F1 22 Xbox Series X$5.0029.9583%
FIFA 23 Xbox Series X$5.0029.9583%
MADDEN 21 Xbox Series X$5.0019.9575%
The Quarry Xbox One$5.0029.9583%
Saints Row Day One Edition Xbox One$5.0039.9587%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4$7.0049.9586%
Townsmen VR PlayStation VR2$5.0029.9583%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox One$5.0039.9587%
WWE 2K23 Xbox Series X$5.0029.9583%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PlayStation 4$5.0039.9587%
Saints Row Day One Edition PlayStation 5$5.0039.9587%
FIFA 22 Xbox One$5.0029.9583%
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Xbox Series X$5.0049.9590%
Gotham Knights Xbox Series X$5.0029.9583%
Way of The Hunter Xbox Series X$5.0029.9583%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Xbox Series X$5.0049.9590%
Saints Row Day One Edition PlayStation 4 $5.0039.9587%
Miasma Chronicles – Physical Edition PlayStation 5$7.0029.9577%
Crime Boss: Rockay City Xbox Series X$7.0059.9588%
Miasma Chronicles – Physical Edition Xbox Series X$7.0049.9586%
Ghostrunner 2 Xbox Series X$7.0059.9588%
Super Bomberman R 2 Xbox Series X$8.0079.9590%
Lunar Lander Beyond PlayStation 5$8.0049.9584%
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4$8.0049.9584%
Evil West PlayStation 4$8.0099.9592%
You Suck at Parking Xbox One$8.0049.9584%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! PlayStation 4$8.0079.9590%
NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition Xbox Series X$8.0019.9560%
Remnant II Xbox Series X$8.0059.9587%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition Xbox One$8.0039.9580%
Moonscars PlayStation 5$8.0049.9584%
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition Xbox One$8.0049.9584%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4$8.0039.9580%
Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X$8.0064.9588%
Atlas Fallen Xbox Series X$8.0099.9592%
Deep Rock Galactic: Special Edition PlayStation 5 $8.0059.9587%
Evil Dead: The Game PlayStation 4$8.0049.9584%
A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Series X$8.0069.9589%
Wild Hearts PlayStation 5$14.0039.9565%
Immortals of Aveum PlayStation 5$14.0069.9580%
Immortals of Aveum Xbox Series X$14.0069.9580%
Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox One$14.0079.9582%
Wild Hearts Xbox Series X$14.0039.9565%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox One$29.00109.9574%
Diablo IV Xbox Series X$29.00109.9574%
Diablo IV PlayStation 4$29.00109.9574%
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Special Edition Xbox Series X $29.0079.9564%
Starfield Xbox Series X $29.00119.9576%
Diablo IV – Steelbook Edition Xbox Series X$29.00109.9574%
Diablo IV PlayStation 5 $29.00109.9574%
TopSpin 2K25 Xbox Series X$29.0059.9552%
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Xbox Series X$29.0079.9564%
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PlayStation 5 $35.00119.9571%
TopSpin 2K25 – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 5$39.0069.9544%
TopSpin 2K25 – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X$39.0069.9544%
TopSpin 2K25 – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4$39.0069.9544%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Xbox Series X$49.00109.9555%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Xbox Series X$59.00109.9546%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard PlayStation 5 $59.00109.9546%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition PlayStation 5 $69.00139.9551%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X$69.00139.9551%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Collector’s Edition Xbox Series X$149.00229.9535%
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Collector’s Edition PlayStation 5$149.00229.9535%

Accessories

PriceUsually%Off
4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Orange & Purple Headsets$5.0029.9583%
Stealth Commander Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets$5.0059.9592%
PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation Headsets$9.0044.9580%
4Gamers Raptor Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$22.0059.9563%
Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset – White Headsets$29.0059.9552%
4Gamers Phantom Premium Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$29.0079.9564%
Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$169.00349.9552%
Razer Kraken V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$549.00649.9516%
Atrix E-Series Wired Headset – Black Headsets$5.0059.9592%
4Gamers – Royal Gaming Headset with Stand – Storm Edition Headsets$9.0069.9587%
4Gamers Xbox Series X/S Ultimate Gaming Station – Black Xbox Series X$29.0089.9568%
Turtle Beach® Recon™ 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset Black Headsets$49.00139.9565%
RIG 400HX V2 3D Audio Gaming Headset – Urban Camo Headsets$49.0099.9551%
Turtle Beach® Recon™ 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset Arctic Camo Headsets$49.00139.9565%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Blue & Red Headsets$14.0049.9572%
4Gamers Panther Premium Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$29.0059.9552%
4Gamers Panther Gaming Headset Wave Forest + Headset Stand with Base Headsets$49.0079.9539%
4Gamers XP Conquerer Gaming Headset & Stand – Black & White Arctic Camo Headsets$5.0069.9593%
4Gamers Xbox Series X/S Ultimate Gaming Station – Black Xbox Series X$29.0089.9568%
Atrix – L Series Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$29.0089.9568%
Atrix – L Series Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$19.0034.9546%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Black / Orange Headsets$19.0049.9562%
4Gamers C6-100 LED Light Up RGB Gaming Headset + Light Up Charging Headset Stand Headsets$39.0099.9561%
Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD 7.1 Gaming Headset – Crown Edition Headsets$99.00209.9553%
Logitech PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset Headsets$199.00399.9550%
Sony – INZONE Buds Headsets$229.00349.9535%
Sony – PULSE Explore™ Wireless Earbuds PlayStation 5$249.00329.9525%
Razer Kraken V4 Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$289.00329.9512%
4Gamers C6-100 LED Light Up RGB Gaming Headset Headsets$29.0069.9559%

