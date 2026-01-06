EB Games considering closure of all New Zealand stores

According to a report by RNZ, which confirmed a tip-off sent to Vooks earlier today, it appears EB Games is considering the closure of all remaining stores in New Zealand, as well as the company’s New Zealand distribution centre.

In a copy of a letter sent to employees and obtained by RNZ, the company’s managing director, Shane Stockwell, said:

“This proposal is not final, and no decision will be made until we have completed a full consultation process in good faith with affected team members. This proposal includes the closure of all remaining EB Games New Zealand stores and the New Zealand Distribution Centre. “If the proposal were to proceed, it would mean that all roles within EB Games New Zealand would be disestablished.”

Stockwell says the operation in New Zealand is “no longer commercially viable” after facing multi-million dollar losses. Staff would be affected, although the company says it is possible some employees could relocate to Australia to work within the Australian EB Games business.

This is not final, with employees asked to submit feedback before January 12. So it might not happen, but the signs aren’t great.

The number of stores in Australia has also been shrinking over the last few years, but there’s nothing in this letter to suggest anything like this is happening here.