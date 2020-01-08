EB Games closing a bunch of stores, discounting stock 20-60% off
Customers of various EB Games stores have been receiving emails tonight informing them that their local store will be closing. We’ve had reports from multiple people, from multiple states with various closing dates.
The email states that the store will be closing and there will be 20% to 60% off stock, it doesn’t mention what stock is what per cent off. Different stores also have different closing dates.
To check if your store is affected, use the store locator on the EB Games website. If it’s been removed it should be closing. Here’s the list we have so far, there may be others;
ACT
- Majura Park
NSW
- Blacktown
- Rockdale
- Winston Hills
- Birkenhead Point
- Inverell
QLD
- Inala
- Bribie Island
- Cleveland
- Underwood
SA
- City Cross
- Brickworks Marketplace
- Hallet Cove
- Harbourtown Adelaide
VIC
- Dandenong
- Hamilton
WA
- Dianella
- Kalamunda
Remember to be nice to the staff, their store is closing.
Email I got says Inverell. Why the flying frick it says that all of the other stores you have listed in NSW are close to me, I don’t know.
closer to me***
I’m surprised the City Cross store has been for around as long as it has.
It’s a small site on the second floor of a CBD building that has 99% of its customers stay on the ground floor, 100m from Its main CBD store.