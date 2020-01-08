EB Games closing a bunch of stores, discounting stock 20-60% off

Customers of various EB Games stores have been receiving emails tonight informing them that their local store will be closing. We’ve had reports from multiple people, from multiple states with various closing dates.

The email states that the store will be closing and there will be 20% to 60% off stock, it doesn’t mention what stock is what per cent off. Different stores also have different closing dates.

To check if your store is affected, use the store locator on the EB Games website. If it’s been removed it should be closing. Here’s the list we have so far, there may be others;

ACT

Majura Park

NSW

Blacktown

Rockdale

Winston Hills

Birkenhead Point

Inverell

QLD

Inala

Bribie Island

Cleveland

Underwood

SA

City Cross

Brickworks Marketplace

Hallet Cove

Harbourtown Adelaide

VIC

Dandenong

Hamilton

WA

Dianella

Kalamunda

Remember to be nice to the staff, their store is closing.