EB Game’s Cheap Tuesday is back with some great Switch deals

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 7, 2025
EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday sale is back—again, on a Monday. For now, it’s exclusive to EB Games Plus members, but hopefully there’ll still be something left for the rest of us in a few hours. Here’s what we’ve found discounted for the Switch so far, including a great deal on Emio and some solid prices on recent releases.

EB Game’s promises nothing over $20, and so far that seems to be the case. General access begins at 9pm AEST on Monday 7th, July – that’s today.

Nintendo Switch Deals

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
World of Goo 2$19.00$49.9562%
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition$19.00$69.9573%
Farming Simulator Kids$19.00$49.9562%
Whisker Waters$19.00$54.9565%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants$15.00$49.9570%
Outward: Definitive Edition$9.00$59.9585%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$15.00$59.9575%
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures$15.00$69.9579%
The Doinksoft Collection$19.00$59.9568%
The Pathless$9.00$59.9585%
WarioWare: Move It!$19.00$69.9573%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$15.00$69.9579%
Detective Pikachu Returns$19.00$69.9573%
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered$15.00$39.9562%
No Place Like Home$15.00$49.9570%
Pepper Grinder$15.00$59.9575%
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club$19.00$69.9573%
Persona 5 Tactica$15.00$99.9585%
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$9.00$59.9585%
Yars Rising$15.00$59.9575%
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe$15.00$49.9570%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports$15.00$69.9579%
Slaycation Paradise$15.00$29.9550%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$15.00$29.9550%
NBA 2K25$15.00$29.9550%
Morbid: The Lords of Ire$19.00$54.9565%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$15.00$29.9550%
God of Rock$15.00$29.9550%
OlliOlli World$9.00$19.9555%
Bramble The Mountain King$15.00$59.9575%
Another Code: Recollection$15.00$79.9581%
MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box$9.00$79.9589%
Overcooked! Special Edition$15.00$19.9525%
My Friend Pedro$9.00$39.9577%
Sonic Forces$15.00$59.9575%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$15.00$49.9570%
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon$19.00$79.9576%
Fashion Dreamer$19.00$69.9573%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$15.00$69.9579%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$3.00$19.9585%
Fire Emblem: Engage$19.00$79.9576%
Selfloss$19.00$54.9565%
Overcooked! 2$15.00$19.9525%
Farmagia – Limited Edition$15.00$99.9585%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes$15.00$29.9550%
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!$19.00$99.9581%
Contra Operation Galuga$9.00$79.9589%
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$15.00$39.9562%
Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition$15.00$69.9579%
Secret Neighbor + Hello Engineer – The Neighborhood Bundle$15.00$59.9575%
Everybody 1-2-Switch$15.00$49.9570%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged$15.00$79.9581%
Bayonetta 3$19.00$79.9576%
A Little To The Left – Extra Tidy Edition$15.00$59.9575%

Book

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Ask Iwata Book$19.00$35.0045%

LEGO

Marvel – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – LEGO Shuri’s Lab 76212$7.00$15.0053%
Star Wars – LEGO Ambush on Mandalore™ Battle Pack 75373$9.00$34.0074%
DC Comics – Batman – LEGO Batman™ Mech Armor 76270$9.00$25.0064%
Harry Potter – LEGO Flying Ford Anglia 76424$9.00$25.0064%
Sanrio – Hello Kitty – nanoblocks Pochacco Figure$9.00$20.0055%
Sanrio – Hello Kitty – My Melody nanoblocks Figure$9.00$20.0055%
Super Mario – LEGO Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set 71388$9.00$29.0069%
Super Mario – LEGO® Goombas’ Playground 71433$9.00$24.0063%
Naruto – nanoblocks Sakura Haruno Figure$9.00$20.0055%
Disney – Peter Pan – Peter Pan & Wendy’s Storybook Adventure 43220$15.00$42.0064%
Marvel – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – LEGO King Namor’s Throne Room 76213$17.00$39.0056%
Disney – Avatar – LEGO Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch 75571$19.00$59.0068%
Kung Fu Panda – Po’s Dumpling Shop Construction Set$19.00$34.0044%
Super Mario – LEGO Adventures with Peach Starter Course 71403$19.00$69.0072%
DC Comics – LEGO Batman Construction Figure 76259$19.00$55.0065%
Super Mario – LEGO® Soda Jungle Maker Set 71434$19.00$89.0079%
Marvel – Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – LEGO Baby Rocket’s Ship 76254$19.00$50.0062%
Sonic the Hedgehog – LEGO® Tails’ Adventure Boat 76997$19.00$89.0079%
Super Mario – Donkey Kong LEGO Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set 71421$19.00$43.0056%
Wicked – LEGO Glinda, Elphaba & Nessarose at Shiz University 75681$19.00$49.0061%
Disney – Avatar: The Way of Water – LEGO Ilu Discovery 75575$19.00$40.0053%
Green Dragon Deluxe Edition Nanoblocks Figure$19.00$60.0068%
Kung Fu Panda – Shifu’s Tea House Construction Set$19.00$34.0044%
Marvel – LEGO Captain America Construction Figure 76258$19.00$55.0065%
Super Mario – LEGO Picnic at Mario’s House Expansion Set 71422$19.00$53.0064%
Disney – Disney 100 – LEGO Celebration Train​ 43212$19.00$60.0068%
Marvel – Spider-Man – LEGO Team Spidey at Green Goblin’s Lighthouse 10790$19.00$69.0072%
Sonic the Hedgehog – LEGO Amy’s Animal Rescue Island 76992$19.00$84.0077%
Minecraft – LEGO The Nether Portal Ambush 21255$19.00$59.0068%
DC Comics – Batman – LEGO Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker 76264$19.00$43.0056%
Marvel – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – LEGO Shuri’s Sunbird 76211$19.00$89.0079%
Star Wars – LEGO Tenoo Jedi Temple 75358$19.00$65.0071%
Marvel – Guardians Of The Galaxy – LEGO Rocket’s Warbird vs. Ronan 76278$19.00$69.0072%
Super Mario – LEGO Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set 71406$19.00$59.0068%
Disney – Avatar: The Way of Water – LEGO Skimwing Adventure 75576$19.00$50.0062%
Disney – LEGO 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons 43221$19.00$90.0079%
Harry Potter – LEGO® Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar 2023 76418$19.00$59.0068%
Marvel – LEGO Iron Man Hulkbuster vs. Thanos 76263$19.00$43.0056%
DC Comics – Batman – LEGO Batman™ Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike 76273$19.00$119.0084%
Marvel – X-Men – LEGO Wolverine Construction Figure 76257$19.00$55.0065%
Super Mario – LEGO Adventures With Luigi Starter Set 71387$19.00$69.0072%
Shuri Castle Deluxe Edition Nanoblocks Figure$19.00$60.0068%
Planet Earth & the Moon Nanoblock Figure$19.00$60.0068%
Star Wars – The Mandalorian – LEGO BARC Speeder Escape 75378$19.00$39.0051%

