Bargains
EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday includes Nintendo Switch deals this week
Some Switch games for once!
EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday sale comes and goes, and most weeks you can walk straight past it. But this week, oh, we actually have some cheap Nintendo Switch games, not just cheap tat. Sorry, I’m just getting this in, the cheap tat is still there.
The sale is only open right now to EB Games
unsecured creditors, EB Plus members, but it should open very shortly, or possibly already be open, depending on when the algorithm decides to serve you this story.
Here’s what we’ve found so far:
Games
- NBA2K25 (code in a box) – $14 (Usually $29.95)
- Miraculous: Paris Under Siege – $19 (Usually $79.95)
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $25 (Usually $49.95)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $29 (Usually $99.95)
- Darkest Dungeon II – $29 (Usually $69.95)
- Wildermyth – $29 (Usually $49.95)
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance – $29 (Usually $69.95)
- Ugly – $29 (Usually $69.95)
- Halloween & Ash vs. Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature – $39 (Usually $89.95)
- Super Mario RPG – $44 (Usually $79.5)
Accessories
- Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 – Black – $15 (Usually $64.95)
- Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach – $19 (Usually $39.95)
- Nintendo – Super Mario – Fire Flower Mega Mocchi Plush – $27 (Usually $60)
- Nintendo Switch GoPlay Game Traveler Pack – $28 (Usually $59.95)
- Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Black – $32 (Usually $99.95)
- LEGO Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – $44 (Usually $119)
- NEO S Controller for Nintendo Switch & PC – Classic Clear Edition – $48 (Usually $99.95)
- PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – World of Kirby – $55 (Usually $99.95)
- Mario™ Kart 24-V Ride-on Racer – $424.25 (Usually $849)
