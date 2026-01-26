Bargains

EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday includes Nintendo Switch deals this week

Some Switch games for once!

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 26, 2026

EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday sale comes and goes, and most weeks you can walk straight past it. But this week, oh, we actually have some cheap Nintendo Switch games, not just cheap tat. Sorry, I’m just getting this in, the cheap tat is still there.

The sale is only open right now to EB Games unsecured creditors, EB Plus members, but it should open very shortly, or possibly already be open, depending on when the algorithm decides to serve you this story.

Here’s what we’ve found so far:

Games

Accessories

