EB Games’ Animal Crossing: New Horizons Melbourne Midnight launch cancelled

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus situation the planned midnight launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the Swanston Street store in Melbourne has been cancelled.

Due to government restrictions regarding events of over 500 people you’ll instead have to pick up your game the next morning at the earlier time of 7 am.

EB Games had planned no other midnight openings for Animal Crossing New Horizons anywhere else. Check with your local store if they also plan to open early.