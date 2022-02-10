Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
Everyone’s favourites Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service later today. Earthbound is of course the SNES classic, and Earthbound Beginnings is the original Mother game from the NES.
The games were last released on the Wii U, but now you can play them on your Switch later today.
