EA says it has multiple Switch games coming this year

by Daniel VuckovicMay 6, 2020

EA held an investor financial call early this morning and announced some good news. On the call it confirmed that multiple Nintendo Switch games were on the way this year.

There’s no specifics about what games, and when, but it’s something. Then again they could just be talking about Burnout Paradise and FIFA. However EA has published Fe and Unravel Two in the past, and they could be talking about more games such as that.

