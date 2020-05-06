EA says it has multiple Switch games coming this year
EA held an investor financial call early this morning and announced some good news. On the call it confirmed that multiple Nintendo Switch games were on the way this year.
There’s no specifics about what games, and when, but it’s something. Then again they could just be talking about Burnout Paradise and FIFA. However EA has published Fe and Unravel Two in the past, and they could be talking about more games such as that.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
30%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
10%
Hmm
60%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments
Leave a Response