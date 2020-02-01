EA are again thinking about Switch support

In a world where things make sense, one of the largest game makers would support all the platforms without question, but we live here and again Electronic Arts have come out and said they are looking at future support for Switch.

During a recent earnings call, Blake Jorgensen the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer responded to a question from an investor, about their stance on Switch, given that the platform has now sold over 52 million units.

“We are very pleased with how well Nintendo has done with Switch,” EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen responded. “I mean, people love the platform, they enjoy it, it’s great. We are always looking and discussing with Nintendo what else we can put on the platform and as you can imagine, as the platform grows, our interest in adding content grows for that platform. But we’re also conscious of the fact that the top-selling titles by a long shot are all Nintendo software, which is fabulous software, but it helps us balance sort of the realities of how big our markets can be there, but trust that we’re looking at that.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t just vague statements, as he also went on to say:

“You will hear some more things in the future about what we’re putting on the platform,” Jorgensen continued, “and we’re very pleased with how it’s grown alongside the growth of both Sony’s and Microsoft‘s platforms.”

Does this mean we should see more from EA on Switch, honestly, no. Though I do expect to see FIFA 21 this year, it will likely be a legacy version like last years abmisal effort.

The only two non-Fifa games came from 3rd party studios as apart of the EA Originals program, but with games like Sea of Solitude and A Way Out highlighting, it is on the developer if they want to make for Switch.

The comments do provide some hope for EA on Switch, it just sadly isn’t a lot of hope