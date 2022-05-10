EA and FIFA divorce, EA Sports FC is the new name of the FIFA game
EA has announced it has officially ended its partnership with FIFA and next year’s game will no longer carry its branding. Instead the game will now be known as EA Sports FC. “The future of football from EA Sports”. There will still be one more FIFA game released this year.
EA says that EA Sports FC will keep all the same features and content, including old exclusive partnerships with teams and brands, but also new ones well.
FIFA International Soccer was first released in 1993 almost 30 years ago. Since then there’s essentially been a game every year, on nearly every platform with special World Cup games also releasing.
We’re incredibly excited to build the future of global football with all of you, and will be happy to share more info on EA SPORTS FC in Summer 2023. The future of the sport is very big and bright, and football fandom is reaching across every corner of the world. Global football has been part of EA SPORTS for nearly thirty years – and today, we’re ensuring that it will be for decades to come.
Now can we get a new game on the Switch?