E3 replacement streams and you: A Nintendo fan’s guide to what’s worth watching

With E3 not happening a number of other digital events have sprung up to fill the void. Nintendo hasn’t said officially if they’re doing anything to replace what would be there Nintendo Direct event at the same time, but since the coronavirus, they’ve kind of gone quiet.

So what’s out there for Nintendo fans then? There’s a whole whack of events coming from now until August, while there probably won’t be anything from Nintendo in any of them – games coming to the Switch are sure to feature.

We’ve gone through all the events upcoming we could find, some mention specifically there will be Switch games, others are more vague. We’ve included ones that have Switch games, or should have Switch games featured.

Because we’re sure you’d rather not be at 2am if you didn’t have to be.

Summer Games Fest

This is Geoff Keighly’s baby, and Summer Games Fest seems to be not only his own organised announcements but also anything he can slap his #hashtag on. As such there’s nothing here yet that’s a Summer Games Fest original – so to speak.

Times: Now until August (various times)

Chance of Switch: 🤷‍♂️

Where to Watch: Website

Guerrilla Collective

Chance of Switch: 50%

Moved to this weekend, the Guerrilla Collective will have games from the likes of Larian Studios, Paradox Interactive, 11 bit studios and others.

At this point we don’t have a time or link to give you, but check back this weekend.

Where to Watch: Website

Ubisoft Forward

We’re not counting Just Dance, as that’s a given – but usually Ubisoft have something for Nintendo. Even if it’s the aforementioned game. Ubisoft also love a tonne of games for new hardware so their showing could just be that.

Times

AWST- Mon, 13 Jul 2020 at 3:00 am

ACST -Mon, 13 Jul 2020 at 4:30 am

AEST- Mon, 13 Jul 2020 at 5:00 am

Chance of Switch: 100% if you include Just Dance, 70% otherwise

Where to Watch: Website

Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is being run by GamesRadar+, they promise that there will be 40+ games from on mobile, PC and consoles. They’ll feature publishers like Square Enix, Team 17, Curve Digital and more. Hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose it could be worthy of a watch.

Times

AWST – Sun, 14 Jun 2020 at 5:00 am AWST

ACST – 14 Jun 2020 at 6:30 am ACST

AEST – 14 Jun 2020 at 6:30 am ACST

Chance of Switch: 99%

Where to Watch: Twitch, YouTube

EA Play

I hear you laughing, but EA has said they’re working on a couple of Switch games at the moment. They also have Burnout Paradise coming out on the exact same day.

Will EA use this worldwide broadcast to showcase these games? Unlikely, but FIFA is bound to be there too.

Times

AWST – Fri, 19 Jun 2020 at 9:00 am AWST

ACST- Fri, 19 Jun 2020 at 10:30 am ACST

AEST- 19 Jun 2020 at 11:00 am AEST

Chance of Switch: 100% if you include FIFA, who knows if you don’t. Least it’s not at 1am.

Where to Watch: Website

New Game+ Expo

This might be the one with some of the bigger names, at least as far as Nintendo Switch games are concerned. There’s some very Switch friendly names in there.

Times

Line-up:

Acttil

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo Online Entertainment America / Grasshopper Manufacture

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

Playism

SEGA of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft, Inc.

WayForward

Chance of Switch: 100%

Where to Watch: Twitch

*All Switch chance percentages are guesses, please don’t stay up until 2am because of it. We don’t know anything.