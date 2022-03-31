E3 2022 will not take place, in any form this year, but will return in full in 2023

Having announced back in January that E3 2022 would not be taking place in person this year, many assumed and hoped that a digital offering would take place instead, like last year, but the ESA have now confirmed that it is not happening at all, meaning E3 2022 is dead.

The team have confirmed that it will return to an in-person event in 2023, but that is all we know, here is the full statement about the lack of show this year.

E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022. Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023. Look for more news and announcements soon.

There have already been announcements about other shows filling the gap, with Gamescom in August and Tokyo Game Show in September, both returning to full in-person shows this year.

What does this mean for Nintendo? They have been hosting a Nintendo Direct @ E3 for years now, so there is a chance they have something planned for then already and could just release it as a normal Direct. Of course, being Nintendo they could opt to not show anything and release it at another time completely, we really don’t know.