E3 2021: Australian times for every E3 conference and stream

The next couple of weeks are going to be almost non-stop stream of streams. Between E3, Summer Games Fest and whoever else thinks they’re running an online conference – almost every game publisher will have something to show starting next weekend.

We’re going to list everything for Australia and New Zealand, a lot of these are early in the morning so you’ll be able to pick which ones you’re going to lose sleep over. For a bit of fun we’ve put a “Chance of Nintendo” for each listing, don’t take it seriously.

All dates and times reflect local Australian times, where a presentation crosses over a day, the date will reflect an AEST timezone.

Nintendo

Nintendo says the video is pre-recorded, it will cover games “mostly releasing in 2021” but not include smartphone apps.

Date: Wednesday 16th June 2021

Perth – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 1:30 am ACST

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AEST

Auckland, New Zealand – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am NZST

Where to Watch: Nintendo’s Website (so far)

Length: 40 minutes + 3 hours of Treehouse Live

Then in chronological order…..

Friday June 11th

Summer Game Fest Kickoff

What they say: Geoff Keighley hosts a spectacular live world premiere showcase, with a performance by Weezer, Day of the Devs and more!

Los Angeles, USA Thu, 10 Jun 2021 at 11:00 am PDT

PDT Perth -Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AWST

AWST Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 3:30 am ACST

ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am AEST

AEST Auckland, New Zealand – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 6:00 am NZST

Where to Watch: Summer Game Fest Website

Length: 2 hours

Chance of Nintendo: 75%

Saturday June 12th

Koch Primetime

What they say: We know something you don’t know

Los Angeles, USA Fri, 11 Jun 2021 at 12:00 noon PDT

PDT Perth – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AWST

AWST Adelaide, Darwin – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 4:30 am ACST

ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am AEST

AEST Auckland, New Zealand – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am NZST

Where to watch: weknowsomethingyoudontknow.com

Length: 1 hour

Chance of Nintendo: 25%

Sunday June 13th

Guerrilla Collective

Los Angeles, USA Sat, 12 Jun 2021 at 8:00 am PDT

Perth – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 11:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 12:30 am ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AEST

Auckland, New Zealand Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am NZST

Where to watch: Twitch

Length: Unknown

Chance of Nintendo: 50%

Ubisoft Forward

What they say: A first look forward at Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup

Los Angeles, USA Sat, 12 Jun 2021 at 12:00 noon PDT

Perth – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 4:30 am ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am AEST

Auckland, New Zealand – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am NZST

Where to watch: Ubisoft website and socials

Length: 1 hour

Chance of Nintendo: 99% (even if its only Just Dance)

Gearbox

Time: TBC

Chance of Nintendo: None

Monday June 14

Xbox + Bethesda Showcase

What they say: A look at the future of Xbox + Bethesda

Los Angeles, USA Sun, 13 Jun 2021 at 10:00 am PDT

PDT Perth – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AWST

AWST Adelaide – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 2:30 am ACST

ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AEST

AEST Auckland, New Zealand – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am NZST

Where to watch: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter

Length: 90 minutes

Chance of Nintendo: lol

Square Enix Presents

What they say: We’re serving up a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Avengers

Los Angeles, USA Sun, 13 Jun 2021 at 12:15 pm PDT

PDT Perth, Australia – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 3:15 am AWST

AWST Adelaide, Darwin – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 4:45 am ACST

ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 5:15 am AEST

AEST Auckland, New Zealand – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 7:15 am NZST

Where to watch: Square Enix YouTube, Twitch

Length: Unknown

Chance of Nintendo: 80%

PC Gaming Show

Time: TBC

Chance of….. na

WarnerBros

Time: TBC

Chance of Nintendo: LEGO, you’ll get LEGO.

Tuesday June 15th

Limited Run Games

What they say: #WeHaveOverTwentyFiveGamesToAnnounce

Los Angeles, USA Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 4:00 pm PDT

PDT Perth, Australia – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am AWST

AWST Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 8:30 am ACST

ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 9:00 am AEST

AEST Auckland, New Zealand – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 11:00 am NZST

Where to watch: Twitch

Length: Limited

Chance of Nintendo: 100%

Take-Two

Time: TBC

Chance of Nintendo: 33.33333%

Capcom

Time: TBC

Chance of Nintendo: 50%

Wednesday June 16th

Nintendo

Bandai Namco

Time: TBC

Chance of Nintendo: 50%