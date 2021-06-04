E3 2021: Australian times for every E3 conference and stream
The next couple of weeks are going to be almost non-stop stream of streams. Between E3, Summer Games Fest and whoever else thinks they’re running an online conference – almost every game publisher will have something to show starting next weekend.
We’re going to list everything for Australia and New Zealand, a lot of these are early in the morning so you’ll be able to pick which ones you’re going to lose sleep over. For a bit of fun we’ve put a “Chance of Nintendo” for each listing, don’t take it seriously.
All dates and times reflect local Australian times, where a presentation crosses over a day, the date will reflect an AEST timezone.
Nintendo
Nintendo says the video is pre-recorded, it will cover games “mostly releasing in 2021” but not include smartphone apps.
Date: Wednesday 16th June 2021
- Perth – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am NZST
Where to Watch: Nintendo’s Website (so far)
Length: 40 minutes + 3 hours of Treehouse Live
Then in chronological order…..
Friday June 11th
Summer Game Fest Kickoff
What they say: Geoff Keighley hosts a spectacular live world premiere showcase, with a performance by Weezer, Day of the Devs and more!
- Los Angeles, USA Thu, 10 Jun 2021 at 11:00 am PDT
- Perth -Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 3:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Friday, 11 Jun 2021 at 6:00 am NZST
Where to Watch: Summer Game Fest Website
Length: 2 hours
Chance of Nintendo: 75%
Saturday June 12th
Koch Primetime
What they say: We know something you don’t know
- Los Angeles, USA Fri, 11 Jun 2021 at 12:00 noon PDT
- Perth – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 4:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am NZST
Where to watch: weknowsomethingyoudontknow.com
Length: 1 hour
Chance of Nintendo: 25%
Sunday June 13th
Guerrilla Collective
- Los Angeles, USA Sat, 12 Jun 2021 at 8:00 am PDT
- Perth – Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 at 11:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 12:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am NZST
Where to watch: Twitch
Length: Unknown
Chance of Nintendo: 50%
Ubisoft Forward
What they say: A first look forward at Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup
- Los Angeles, USA Sat, 12 Jun 2021 at 12:00 noon PDT
- Perth – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 4:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Sunday, 13 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am NZST
Where to watch: Ubisoft website and socials
Length: 1 hour
Chance of Nintendo: 99% (even if its only Just Dance)
Gearbox
Time: TBC
Chance of Nintendo: None
Monday June 14
Xbox + Bethesda Showcase
What they say: A look at the future of Xbox + Bethesda
- Los Angeles, USA Sun, 13 Jun 2021 at 10:00 am PDT
- Perth – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AWST
- Adelaide – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 2:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Monday, 14 Jun 2021 at 5:00 am NZST
Where to watch: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter
Length: 90 minutes
Chance of Nintendo: lol
Square Enix Presents
What they say: We’re serving up a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Avengers
- Los Angeles, USA Sun, 13 Jun 2021 at 12:15 pm PDT
- Perth, Australia – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 3:15 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 4:45 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 5:15 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 7:15 am NZST
Where to watch: Square Enix YouTube, Twitch
Length: Unknown
Chance of Nintendo: 80%
PC Gaming Show
Time: TBC
Chance of….. na
WarnerBros
Time: TBC
Chance of Nintendo: LEGO, you’ll get LEGO.
Tuesday June 15th
Limited Run Games
What they say: #WeHaveOverTwentyFiveGamesToAnnounce
- Los Angeles, USA Mon, 14 Jun 2021 at 4:00 pm PDT
- Perth, Australia – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 7:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 8:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 9:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Tuesday, 15 Jun 2021 at 11:00 am NZST
Where to watch: Twitch
Length: Limited
Chance of Nintendo: 100%
Take-Two
Time: TBC
Chance of Nintendo: 33.33333%
Capcom
Time: TBC
Chance of Nintendo: 50%
Wednesday June 16th
Nintendo
Scroll back up.
Bandai Namco
Time: TBC
Chance of Nintendo: 50%
