E3 2020 has now officially been cancelled

Update: As expected, early this morning the ESA has announced that E3 2020 has been cancelled.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

Nintendo has also issued a statement on the cancellation;

“Nintendo supports the ESA’s decision to cancel this year’s E3 to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners.”

Original Story: An official announcement from the ESA hasn’t been made yet, but E3 2020 looks to be cancelled in 2020. Reports indicate that the E3 Expo has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus. An announcement is due early tomorrow morning Australian time.

Between reports from various journalists, and publisher Developer Digital telling everyone to cancel any E3 flights and hotels it seems like it’s a lock. A later report from Bloomberg also believes the announcement will be made early Wednesday morning Pacific time.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

In recent years E3 has continued to struggle to remain relevant. Nintendo hasn’t had a live press conference in years. Sony hasn’t attended for two years, even this year with a new console on the way it chose not to go. There have also been issues with the organisers of E3 doxxing thousands of attendees over multiple years.