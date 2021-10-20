Dying Light is MIA on the Australian eShop because it’s banned in Germany

Dying Light: Platinum Edition was meant to release on the Nintendo eShop yesterday, but it never showed up in Europe and even Australia and New Zealand.

According to a post by a Techland (the game’s publisher) official on the game’s subreddit, because Nintendo’s eShop servers are in Germany (and The Australian store is piggy-backed onto the European one), the game cannot be released digitally in any region that uses those servers.

If you’re talking about the digital version, then due to nature of content the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where European e-Shop is officially registered. This is making it impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries and also in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can. Techland rep on Reddit

Techland is working on getting the ban lifted, but the game will remain a physical release only in Australia until then. The game is still available digitally in Asia and the US, and the physical version is still due for release on November 2nd in Australia.

We’ll follow up with the local distributor of the game to try and find out more. Hopefully it gets resolved soon, as the port seems to have turned out pretty good.