Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour out next week on Switch

Classified for release all the way back in October 2019, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour finally has a release date – next week.

Bring your gum because Duke arrives on the Switch eShop on June 23rd. From now until launch the game will be 50% off making it a mere $7.49.

The 20th Anniversary World Tour of the game includes an all-new fifth episode, new music, re-recordings of Duke and new weapons.

The Switch port includes gyro controls, motion controls, and HD Rumble rumble support. Multiplayer is included both locally and online, you can also play the entire campaign with eight players both locally and online.

You’ll also be able to switch between the original 1996 graphics and a new remastered look.