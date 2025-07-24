DSiWare title Handy Hockey returns with new game on Switch 2

Advertisement

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, announcements of new third-party games for the console have mostly been limited to existing titles and sports games — we’re still waiting for a possible Nintendo Direct to open the floodgates. But this week, something has quietly snuck into the Coming Soon section of the eShop: a small game from Japanese developer ITL.

The company has been around since 1987 and usually sticks to helping port or co-develop games for other publishers. But every now and then, they release something of their own. One of those was Handy Hockey — a DSiWare game from 2010.

Now, Handy Hockey is back, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 with a brand-new instalment. It’s an air hockey-style game, complete with mouse controls for up to four players. You’ll also be able to play using regular controllers.

The game is only $9.00AUD, and looks like it could be a bit of fun. Could Nintendo have loosened the lead on letting developers announce new titles – this is just one game, but maybe.

Handy Hockey is out on July 31st, 2025 and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.