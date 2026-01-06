Dragon Quest VII Reimagined demo to drop this week

Update: The demo is now available for the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.

Original Story: The first quarter of the year is going to be packed with things to play, and one of those is Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, which is due out in just over a month.

If you want to get a head start, there’s a demo dropping tomorrow featuring the opening of the game, with save data carrying over to the full release. Playing the demo will also unlock a Day Off Costume for Maribel that can be used in the full game — neat!

We’ll let you know once the demo is live, but for now, here’s the game’s opening movie, which was also released today.