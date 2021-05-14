Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream to reveal upcoming lineup on May 27th

Many classic franchises celebrate significant anniversaries this year, and Dragon Quest is among this with its 35th anniversary. To celebrate, Square Enix is hosting an anniversary stream that promises news and updates on games already out and details on a ‘new line-up’.

It’s been a while since we heard anything on Dragon Quest XII, so perhaps that could be there – but really, it could be anything. If you’re a Dragon Quest fan, here’s when you need to watch. Luckily it is at a pleasant time for Australians.

Perth – Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 11:30 am AWST

Darwin and Adelaide – Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 1:00 pm ACST

Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne – Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 1:30 pm AEST



The entire broadcast will also be in English, which bodes well for worldwide releases and news.