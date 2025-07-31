Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake gets fresh gameplay trailer

Advertisement

A new trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake has dropped, showcasing fresh gameplay — and it’s looking noticeably better than the last time we saw it. The game is still scheduled for release on October 30th, with both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions available — though there’s no upgrade path between the two.

If you’ve already played Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and have save data from that game, you’ll receive a “Marvellous Makeover Kit,” which includes two in-game items. Additionally, those who pre-order the digital version will get a “Trouble-Free Travel Kit,” packed with helpful items for the adventure.

Related, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will also be getting a free update for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. It’ll improve both the framerate and resolution of the game – which is great because at times it did struggle on the original Switch.