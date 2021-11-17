Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a seven-v-one online game coming in 2022

There’s a new type of Dragon Ball game on the way, and it’s coming to the Switch as well. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer online game

The game puts you on a team, seven against one as you fight off the Reader. The Raider has to wipe everyone else, the survivors – you guess it have to survive.

The game is set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe and the save data will even link up to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in some way. We’ll find out more as we get closer to its release date in 2022.