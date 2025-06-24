Drag X Drive rolls onto the Switch 2 eShop on August 14th
Nintendo’s all mouse-con controlled title, Drag x Drive has a release date – August 14th.
The news comes from the Nintendo Today up where a short, like 8 seconds short, video was released confirming the release date and that it’ll only release on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.
Drag x Drive a wheelchair 3-on-3 basketball game that uses the motion of the mouse controls to independently control each of the wheels, you can roll the Joy-Con 2 in mouse mode on a desk or even up against your legs.
We got to play the game at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in New York and enjoyed what we played, but did worry about how deep the game could and would be – to see it a digital only release is a perfect fit.
No word on pricing as of yet.
