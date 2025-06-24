0

Drag X Drive rolls onto the Switch 2 eShop on August 14th

by Daniel VuckovicJune 24, 2025
Advertisement

Nintendo’s all mouse-con controlled title, Drag x Drive has a release date – August 14th.

The news comes from the Nintendo Today up where a short, like 8 seconds short, video was released confirming the release date and that it’ll only release on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

Drag x Drive a wheelchair 3-on-3 basketball game that uses the motion of the mouse controls to independently control each of the wheels, you can roll the Joy-Con 2 in mouse mode on a desk or even up against your legs.

We got to play the game at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in New York and enjoyed what we played, but did worry about how deep the game could and would be – to see it a digital only release is a perfect fit.

No word on pricing as of yet.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
25%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
0%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Drag X Drive
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment