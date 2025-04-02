Drag x Drive is a brand-new IP, mouse control game for Switch 2
During this morning’s Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2, we got a look at a couple of games that will use the mouse controls of the Joy-Con 2, including a brand-new one: Drag x Drive.
It’s a wheelchair 3-on-3 basketball game that uses the motion of the mouse controls to independently control each of the wheels. It’s very similar to Rocket League, but with folks in chairs.
A new online 3v3 game experience, Drag x Drive (pronounced “Drag and Drive”) challenges players to use the mouse controls with both Joy-Con 2 at the same time to intuitively steer, speed up, perform tricks and make plays such as dunks.
Drag X Drive is another one that won’t take too long to get here, it’s due out this winter.
