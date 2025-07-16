Drag X Drive demo event weekend coming in early August
Nintendo’s rolling out an online demo event for the upcoming Drag X Drive which is releasing on August 14th.
Just a few days before anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online account will be able to partake in the Global Jam, a demo over August 9th, 10th and into the 11th for Australia.
Here’s when it’ll be available to play for Aussies. It’s actually fairly good times for us.
Session 1
- AWST: August 9, 6:00pm – 10:00pm
- ACST: August 9, 7:30pm – 11:30pm
- AEST: August 9, 8:00pm – 12:00am
Session 2
- AWST: August 10, 8:00am – 12:00pm
- ACST: August 10, 9:30am – 1:30pm
- AEST: August 10, 10:00am – 2:00pm
Session 3
- AWST: August 11, 12:00am – 4:00am
- ACST: August 11, 1:30am – 5:30am
- AEST: August 11, 2:00am – 6:00am
Drag X Drive is a wheelchair 3-on-3 basketball game that uses mouse and motion controls to independently control each of the wheels as you play the game.
Nice! I’m not sold on the game, so it will be good to give it a try. It’s a shame that it’s limited time and requires NSO though, seems silly not to give later Switch 2 buyers a chance to try and potentially buy it.