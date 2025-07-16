Drag X Drive demo event weekend coming in early August

Advertisement

Nintendo’s rolling out an online demo event for the upcoming Drag X Drive which is releasing on August 14th.

Just a few days before anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online account will be able to partake in the Global Jam, a demo over August 9th, 10th and into the 11th for Australia.

Here’s when it’ll be available to play for Aussies. It’s actually fairly good times for us.

Session 1

AWST : August 9, 6:00pm – 10:00pm

: August 9, 6:00pm – 10:00pm ACST : August 9, 7:30pm – 11:30pm

: August 9, 7:30pm – 11:30pm AEST: August 9, 8:00pm – 12:00am

Session 2

AWST : August 10, 8:00am – 12:00pm

: August 10, 8:00am – 12:00pm ACST : August 10, 9:30am – 1:30pm

: August 10, 9:30am – 1:30pm AEST: August 10, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Session 3

AWST : August 11, 12:00am – 4:00am

: August 11, 12:00am – 4:00am ACST : August 11, 1:30am – 5:30am

: August 11, 1:30am – 5:30am AEST: August 11, 2:00am – 6:00am

Drag X Drive is a wheelchair 3-on-3 basketball game that uses mouse and motion controls to independently control each of the wheels as you play the game.