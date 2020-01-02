Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training stylus will be available separately from tomorrow

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch arrives in stores tomorrow (January 3rd) and if you buy it at retail it comes with a free stylus. But what if you buy it digitally, or want the stylus for Super Mario Maker 2? There’s good news!

Nintendo Australia has confirmed that stylus will be able to be purchased separately tomorrow from EB Games and from Nintendo Australia’s eBay store, while stocks last. The product isn’t live just yet, check back tomorrow.

