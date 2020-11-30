Doom Eternal finally comes to Switch on December 8th
It’s been a long wait, but Doom Eternal is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on next on December 8th.
The game was delayed from its initial release all the back in January, after the year we’ve all had – it’s kind of a fitting end to 2020. Doom Eternal will be a digital-only release if you preordered the game physically you should have already got your preorder refunded from your store.
The DLC, The Ancient Gods: Part One will arrive on the Nintendo Switch at a later date (we’re used to that by now). There’s a full FAQ about redeeming the copy of Doom 64 that was available to people who purchased it early (before it was cancelled) but it doesn’t apply to Australia. We’ll find out what’s going on there.
Who’s been hanging out for Doom Eternal on Switch or have you already picked it up elsewhere in the meantime?
You can preorder game here, for a mere $79.95.
