Doom 64 gets added story chapter, motion controls on Switch

While we might not be getting Doom Eternal on the Switch on March 20th, there is still a Doom game out on that day for the Switch. Doom 64 will be released, and more details of how it’ll play and what’s been added to it have been released.

In a new interview with USgamer, Senior developer James Haley has revealed that there’s an entirely new chapter in the game that takes place after the campaign.

“On our end, persistent players will have the opportunity to unlock a new chapter in the Doomguy’s saga, taking place shortly after [Doom 64’s] original campaign concludes. The Mother Demon you defeated in that outing had a sister, and since you’ve been messing up Hell non-stop, she tries to get rid of you by sending you away. If you can make your way back and take revenge, you’ll be rewarded with a bit of lore that fans of both series, new and classic, should enjoy.”

In addition to this new content, motion controls (optional) have been added, you can now use the touchscreen to navigate the map. There’s also brightness controls which with new modern displays may be needed, and you can even change the blood to green to match the Japanese version if you wish.

Doom 64 is out on Switch eShop on March 20th.