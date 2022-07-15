Don’t worry, Nintendo says more Nintendo 64 games are coming to Switch Online

Last month Nintendo ran out of announced Nintendo 64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Then last week we learned Pokémon Puzzle League was coming (and it’s out now), but then back we went back to to zero announced games and it was very sad.

A comforting tweet from Nintendo of America has confirmed that more Nintendo 64 games are indeed on the way – so we don’t need to worry.

I mean, you’d think they were would be more…

More #Nintendo64 games will be added to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack. Stay tuned! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2022

But just what games will we be getting? Well lucky for you we put together a list of what games we’d like to see and just how likely they are.