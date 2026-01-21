Don’t freak out: A handful of Australian EB Games stores are closing this month

If you’ve noticed your local EB Games (or Zing) store here in Australia set to shut down this past week or coming weeks, don’t panic – it’s only a handful of them.

EB Games by our count closing at least ten stores across the country, with several more to close but also be consolidated into EB Games / Zing stores either in the same centre or not too far away.

Customers of these stores received notification of their closure and a $10 discount at another store.

Here’s the stores we know that have closed down already, or are closing sometime this week for certain:

NSW

Jesmond (Closed)

Dapto (Jan 17th)

Fairfield Forum (Closed)

Tuggerah (Jan 24th, Zing store)

St Clair (Closed)

VIC

Airport West (Closed)

Cranbourne Homemaker Centre (Closed)

QLD

Harbour Town (Jan 17th)

WA

Whitfords (Jan 17th)

SA

Elizabeth (Jan 24th, Zing store)

These stores are closing for a variety of reasons, but from what we’ve seen this appears to be business as usual. It’s the end of EB Games’ parent company GameStop’s financial year, and that’s typically when some stores are culled. The closures aren’t directly related to the issues the company is facing in New Zealand, but they are connected in the sense that the market is slow. As a result, some underperforming stores have to go, or stores close agreements with landlords have fallen through or are not being renewed.