A Donkey Kong movie looks all but official

The Super Mario Bros. Movie did very well for Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination, and we already know that a Super Mario Bros. 2 movie is on the way (that’s a second movie, not a movie about Super Mario Bros. 2). But how about another film too?

A new US copyright filing has been spotted for an “Untitled Donkey Kong Project” listed as a “Motion Picture.” There aren’t a whole lot of details—only that it was filed last month by Universal Studios.

With Donkey Kong now having his own space at Universal Studios, back under Nintendo’s wing with Donkey Kong Bananza, and sporting a fresh new look—DK is back, so why not a movie?

Will it include the dulcet tones of Seth Rogen reprising DK for an entire film? Who knows. Are there more questions in this article than answers? I’m not counting.

If a new movie is on the way and the copyright has only just been filed, don’t expect to see it for a very long time. The next Mario movie is scheduled for release on April 3rd, 2026. The Legend of Zelda movie is due May 7th, 2027.