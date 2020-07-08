Donkey Kong Country and two others are your Nintendo Switch Online games for July

Three new games are being added to the Nintendo Switch Service on July 15. The biggest is Donkey Kong Country, but there’s also Natsume Championship Wrestling (SNES) and The Immortal (NES).

With the previous update occurring in May, this means that there is about a 2 month gap between releases — shorter than the 3 months we’ve usually seen since the releases moved away from a monthly schedule, but still not close enough to be considered “frequent”.

As is often the case, Japan’s Nintendo Switch Online service is getting a different set of games. Donkey Kong Country remains, but Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal have been swapped out for Shin Megami Tensei and Gun-Dec (known as Vice: Project Doom in the West) respectively. As always, those with a Japanese Switch account can also download these games and play them on their main account, even if the Japanese account doesn’t have NSO.