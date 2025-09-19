General
Donkey Kong Bananza tracks added in ‘special release’ on Nintendo Music
Everyone loves a special release.
Why is there still no music from Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bonanza? These have been some of the biggest complaints about Nintendo Music, and today one of them has finally been addressed.
Nintendo has added nine tracks from Donkey Kong Bonanza to Nintendo Music to celebrate the release of the DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC. The tracks include:
- Lagoon Layer
- Canyon Layer
- Battle Challenge
- 2D Challenge Course 1 (DK Island Swing)
- Kong Bananza
- Zebra Bananza
- Ostrich Bananza
- Breaking Through (Heart of Gold)
- Emerald Rush 1
We’ll take those tracks from Mario Kart World now too, oh and some DLC – sure why not.
