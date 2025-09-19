General

Donkey Kong Bananza tracks added in ‘special release’ on Nintendo Music

Everyone loves a special release.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 19, 2025

Why is there still no music from Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bonanza? These have been some of the biggest complaints about Nintendo Music, and today one of them has finally been addressed.

Nintendo has added nine tracks from Donkey Kong Bonanza to Nintendo Music to celebrate the release of the DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC. The tracks include:

  • Lagoon Layer
  • Canyon Layer
  • Battle Challenge
  • 2D Challenge Course 1 (DK Island Swing)
  • Kong Bananza
  • Zebra Bananza
  • Ostrich Bananza
  • Breaking Through (Heart of Gold)
  • Emerald Rush 1

We’ll take those tracks from Mario Kart World now too, oh and some DLC – sure why not.

