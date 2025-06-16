Donkey Kong Bananza themed Nintendo Direct set for later this week
There’s a Nintendo Direct set for this week, and it’s all about Donkey Kong Bananza. Nintendo confirmed the Direct via the Nintendo Today app on Monday night. You won’t have to wait long — it’s just 48 hours away. The Direct itself will be around 15 minutes long.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up;
- AWST (Perth) – 9:00 PM (Wednesday, 18 June)
- ACST (Adelaide, Darwin) – 10:30 PM
- AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart) – 11:00 PM
- NZST (New Zealand) – 1:00 AM (Thursday, 19 June)
- JST (Tokyo) – 10:00 PM
- BST (London) – 2:00 PM
- PDT (Los Angeles) – 6:00 AM
When the Nintendo Direct airs, Donkey Kong Bananza will be less than a month away from release – won’t be long til we’ll smashing up the place. This will be the first ever Donkey Kong themed Nintendo Direct as well.
We went hands on with Donkey Kong Bananza back in New York, and said “The Switch 2 clearly was helping this game look its best as well, when DK goes full berserk and is just ripping up the furniture the system holds up strongly as there’s some great terrain deformation here”.