Donkey Kong Bananza is developed by the Super Mario Odyssey team
It’s been speculated since its first reveal, and the similar-looking UI might have just given it away — but it’s now been confirmed that Donkey Kong Bananza is being developed by the same team behind Super Mario Odyssey. From that first reveal, the similarities in art style and the photo mode UI — the hints were all there.
At a preview event last week, it was confirmed to us that this is indeed the case: Nintendo EPD are the developers of Donkey Kong Bananza. You can read our massive deep-dive preview right now to learn even more interesting things about the game.
Donkey Kong Bananza is out in just over two weeks, on July 17th, 2025. Find the cheapest copies in Australia in our bargain guide.
