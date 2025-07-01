0

Donkey Kong Bananza is developed by the Super Mario Odyssey team

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 1, 2025
Advertisement

It’s been speculated since its first reveal, and the similar-looking UI might have just given it away — but it’s now been confirmed that Donkey Kong Bananza is being developed by the same team behind Super Mario Odyssey. From that first reveal, the similarities in art style and the photo mode UI — the hints were all there.

At a preview event last week, it was confirmed to us that this is indeed the case: Nintendo EPD are the developers of Donkey Kong Bananza. You can read our massive deep-dive preview right now to learn even more interesting things about the game.

Donkey Kong Bananza is out in just over two weeks, on July 17th, 2025. Find the cheapest copies in Australia in our bargain guide.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
86%
Oh wow!
14%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Donkey Kong Bananza
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment