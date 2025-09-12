Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza gets paid DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC

And it's out right now.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2025

The world of Donkey Kong Bananza is getting a bit bigger, with a new DLC pack revealed in the Direct and out right now. The DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC takes Donkey Kong and Pauline back to DK Island.

You can now explore the Island at your own pace, see familiar faces, and exchange Banandium Chips for statues based on characters from Donkey Kong’s history.

There’s also a new mode to play through Emerald Rush. Smash through green emeralds as fast as you can to meet VoidCo’s quote. The DLC is available now, and is $30AUD.

There’s also now a demo for the main game as well.

