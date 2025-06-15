Donkey Kong Bananza – Aussie Bargain Roundup
The first post-launch title from Nintendo for the Switch 2 is a big one — it’s the first 3D outing for Donkey Kong in over 25 years. We’ve never had to cover or review one here at Vooks; it’s been nothing but 2D platformers since we started.
Not only that, but Donkey Kong and the gang are sporting a fresh new look for a new generation. We’ve already gone hands-on with Donkey Kong Bananza. See what we thought about it in our first hands-on preview from the Nintendo Switch 2 New York Experience.
Donkey Kong Bananza sends DK deep into the Underground World, where he can smash through everything in sight in search of his beloved bananas.
Unlike Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza has an RRP of $109.95, but we’ve already spotted a few listings under the $100 mark. There’s no word yet on preorder bonuses — we’re still about a month out, and we’ll likely see more on the game before then. Hopefully, that includes some preorder incentives too.
Amazon.com.au
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link
Big W
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link
EB Games
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
- Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
eShop
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
- RIP Game Vouchers 🙁
The Gamesmen
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $98
JB Hi-Fi
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link
MightyApe
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
Officeworks
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $104 – Link
Target
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99
- Target have confirmed this price with us, however a URL is not live yet
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.