0

Donkey Kong Bananza – Aussie Bargain Roundup

by Daniel VuckovicJune 15, 2025
Advertisement

The first post-launch title from Nintendo for the Switch 2 is a big one — it’s the first 3D outing for Donkey Kong in over 25 years. We’ve never had to cover or review one here at Vooks; it’s been nothing but 2D platformers since we started.

Not only that, but Donkey Kong and the gang are sporting a fresh new look for a new generation. We’ve already gone hands-on with Donkey Kong Bananza. See what we thought about it in our first hands-on preview from the Nintendo Switch 2 New York Experience.

Donkey Kong Bananza sends DK deep into the Underground World, where he can smash through everything in sight in search of his beloved bananas.

Unlike Mario Kart WorldDonkey Kong Bananza has an RRP of $109.95, but we’ve already spotted a few listings under the $100 mark. There’s no word yet on preorder bonuses — we’re still about a month out, and we’ll likely see more on the game before then. Hopefully, that includes some preorder incentives too.

Amazon.com.au

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

Big W 

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

EB Games

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
    • Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

eShop 

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link
    • RIP Game Vouchers 🙁

The Gamesmen

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $98

JB Hi-Fi

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link

Officeworks

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $104 Link

Target 

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $99
    • Target have confirmed this price with us, however a URL is not live yet
Vooks Logo
For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work.
Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Donkey Kong Bananza
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment