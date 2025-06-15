Donkey Kong Bananza – Aussie Bargain Roundup

Advertisement

The first post-launch title from Nintendo for the Switch 2 is a big one — it’s the first 3D outing for Donkey Kong in over 25 years. We’ve never had to cover or review one here at Vooks; it’s been nothing but 2D platformers since we started.

Not only that, but Donkey Kong and the gang are sporting a fresh new look for a new generation. We’ve already gone hands-on with Donkey Kong Bananza. See what we thought about it in our first hands-on preview from the Nintendo Switch 2 New York Experience.

Donkey Kong Bananza sends DK deep into the Underground World, where he can smash through everything in sight in search of his beloved bananas.

Unlike Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza has an RRP of $109.95, but we’ve already spotted a few listings under the $100 mark. There’s no word yet on preorder bonuses — we’re still about a month out, and we’ll likely see more on the game before then. Hopefully, that includes some preorder incentives too.

Amazon.com.au

Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

Big W

Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

EB Games

Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link RIP Game Vouchers 🙁

– Link

The Gamesmen

Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Donkey Kong Bananza – $98

JB Hi-Fi

Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

MightyApe

Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95 – Link

Officeworks

Donkey Kong Bananza – $104 – Link

Target

Donkey Kong Bananza – $99 Target have confirmed this price with us, however a URL is not live yet



