Donkey Kong and crew are swinging into Super Nintendo World in 2024

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan have officially announced that a Donkey Kong themed land is opening up in Super Nintendo World in 2024, giving the banana loving ape a starring role in the theme park.

There are not a lot of details right now, but Universal have announced that the land will offer guests the chance to ride on a Rollercoaster, experience new interactive experiences and enjoy new themed food and merchandise, which if it is anything like the current offerings, should be amazing.

“I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.” Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow of Nintendo

There have been countless rumours about the rollercoaster technology that Universal have been working on, including a patent that simulates a runaway mine car, but read into that on your own.

“Super Nintendo World creates a whole new level of theme park entertainment and has quickly become an exciting, must-do experience for our guests. We are thrilled to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfill our vision to bring their characters and stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the Super Nintendo World experience.” J.L. Bonnier, President & CEO, Universal Studios Japan

The only thing we know for sure right now is that the land will add around 70% more space to Super Nintendo World and by the time it opens in 2024, we might be allowed to travel there.