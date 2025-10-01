Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong pins will be available at PAX Aus 2025

PAX Australia is on next weekend, and this year’s merch lineup has been revealed. While most of it is the usual fare, one item stands out enough to warrant a mention – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong pins.

For $38, you’ll be able to pick up two DK pins and two Diddy Kong pins. That’s a better deal than a $34 water bottle, at least. The merch will be available at the Merch Store at PAX Australia – walk, don’t run.

Be sure to save some cash, though, because the My Nintendo Store will also be set up at the Nintendo Australia booth this year.

PAX Aus 2025 takes place on October 10th, 11th, and 12th at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre — you guessed it, in Melbourne.