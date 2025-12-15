Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition gets Switch 2 Edition, free upgrade

It’s an early week surprise, Larian Studios has dropped a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition onto the eShop. You can buy the game by itself, or grab a free upgrade if you already own the Switch version. The original version is currently on sale at 50% off, so it’s worth picking that up and then applying the free upgrade.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition runs at a higher resolution and improved framerate, although exact details and figures haven’t been provided yet. There’s an increase of 7GB in the file size, so certainly some higher textures are included.

From the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3, experience the world of Divinity in this epic adventure where your choices shape fate itself. The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. Choose your role in a BAFTA-winning story, and explore a world that reacts to who you are, and the choices you make. With five races to choose from, and an adventure playable solo or as a party of up to four, lay waste to an oppressive order in a world afraid of magic. Become the God the world so desperately needs.

