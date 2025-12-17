Dispatch is coming to Switch and Switch 2 early 2026

Switch

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 17, 2025

The game everyone has been talking about, Dispatch is coming to both the Switch and Switch 2 early next year. According to an Australian eShop listing the game is due on January 29th, 2026 for both systems.

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in Los Angeles and features writers from Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us. The game also has a stacked cast, featuring Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox MachinaThe Last of Us Part IIMarvel’s Spider-Man), Erin Yvette (Hades II), and many more.

In Dispatch, you play as Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, whose mech suit has been destroyed, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch centre. As the dispatcher for a team of ex-supervillains, you are tasked with giving them a chance at redemption. Manage your roster, office relationships, and romances as you work to rebuild your suit.

There’s a 10% preorder discount available for both the Switch and Switch 2 versions, and there’s also a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version if you decide to upgrade later.

