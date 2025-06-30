Disney Speedstorm gets Switch 2 update this week

Advertisement

The free-to-play Disney Speedstorm is getting an update for the Nintendo Switch 2. The update will arrive with the start of the new season, kicking off on July 3rd, 2025.

The game will now run at 60fps in both handheld and docked modes. In docked mode, the resolution will reach up to 1440p, while handheld mode now goes up to 1080p.

There are also a number of other improvements, including better shadows, improved anti-aliasing, and enhanced shaders. It’s shaping up to be a great update for the game — which, on the original Nintendo Switch, really didn’t run well at all.