Disney Illusion Island is bringing Mickey and the gang back in 2023

During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, there were a lot of reveals, one specific Switch game though is Disney Illusion Island, which brings back Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, into an all-ne adventure.

The game is being developed by D La LA, the same studio that rebooted Battletoads on Xbox a few years ago and much like that game, you can play this one solo, or with up to three friends, enjoying the four player action.

So what is the game all about, well the Fab Four have been summoned to the mysterious island of Monoth to embark on a dangerous mission. Three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island – have been taken, throwing Monoth into chaos! Vowing to be the heroes Monoth needs, Mickey & Friends set off on a perilous quest to explore this vast, unknown world to recover the mystical books. But the journey will not be easy, and with intrigue afoot, not everything is what it seems on this “Illusion Island”!

There is no release date for the game yet, except its year of 2023, but as Goofy says, its TBD, TBD, TBD. We do know that the game is launching as a Switch exclusive and you can wishlist it today.