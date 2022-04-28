Disney Dreamlight Valley is bringing a sim style game to Switch, via early access this Winter

Gameloft and Disney have announced that in 2023, Dreamlight Valley, a new sim-like adventure game, will release onto the Nintendo Switch, but before then, the game will release onto Switch via an early access release, making it one of the very rare titles to do so.

The game has a main objective for you to achieve and that is to clear out the Night Thorns, after an event that is called ‘The Forgetting’ swept through the world. It isn’t just this little world that was impacted, all the worlds that your favourite Disney and Pixar characters call home, were hit as well. As such you will have to explore those worlds as well and help the inhabitants recover their lost memories.

Players will meet and build friendships with beloved characters from Mickey & Friends to Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story and more, the trailer is packed with others if you want to know who. As you dive in and immerse yourself in a multitude of unique individualised story arcs, you can enjoy activities with some of the village’s most memorable characters, such as whipping up a delectable Disney-themed dishes alongside Remy from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille inside of your own village restaurant, fishing at the fishing hole with Goofy, or growing vegetables from Wall-E’s garden patch.

While the screens below are not from the Switch release, it does give an idea of just how much customisation players will have access to in the game, from the town, to yourself and the place you call home.

There is no set date for either the full release, beyond 2023 and the early access release is just pegged as sometime this Winter. If you also have either PC or Mac, PlayStation or Xbox, the game is coming there as well.