Disgaea 5 Complete trial now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 24, 2020

As revealed in the last Nintendo Direct mini, a full version of Digaea 5 is now available to play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

You’ll be able to play the full game until the end of on September 29th. You can kick off the download from this page. Look under the Game Trails section!

