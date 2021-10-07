Discounts for SNES and NES Controllers on the My Nintendo Store

While we still await word about the Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive controllers from Nintendo, today they’ve got a discount on the NES and SNES controllers.

Until October 28th you can get 40% off the NES controllers and 20% off the SNES one. The NES controller bundle comes with two, the SNES with just the one.





✚ Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers – $47.95 (Normally $79.95) – Link

✚ Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller- $31.95 (Normally $39.95) – Link

Unfortunately the two together won’t get you over the $80 minimum for free shipping. But maybe you want one of the below.

The My Nintendo Store also now stocks some cases and stands, all Hori branded ones but with Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing theme – very tidy!