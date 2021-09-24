Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches on Switch on October 13th

The once banned in Australia, Disco Elysium finally has a release date on Switch. It’ll be coming on October 13th in its Final Cut form.

In this ground-breaking role-playing adventure, interrogate people and uncover clues with the help of 24 inner skills. The player’s behaviours and available choices will change depending on how they develop these skills, directly impacting how the story progresses.

While the game might be out on the eShop on October 13th, the physical version isn’t until 2022.

There’s also a Limited Edition of the game coming, it’s via iam8Bit and its over $250 USD – so you’d really want to like Disco Elysium to get that one.