Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been refused classification in Australia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been given the ban hammer in Australia with the Classification Board giving it the old “Refused Classification”. This means the game cannot be sold in Australia.

Just yesterday the PlayStation versions of the game were given a release date of March 30th, a Switch version was planned for release at a later stage. The base game remains on sale on Steam where games aren’t required to be classified by the Australian Classification Board.

The reason for the ban is above, and isn’t entirely specific but it’s likely the game’s drug use that set it afoul of the Board. It’s possible the game could get reviewed and the decision overturned or the game’s content modified for Australia.