Disco Elysium: The Final Cut coming to Switch in 2021

The lauded Disco Elysium is coming to the Nintendo Switch with a new Disco Elysium: The Final Cut announced at The Game Awards.

The Switch and Xbox Series whatever versions are out in “Summer 2021”, that’s our Winter. The game will now feature full voice acting and expanded quests.

The Final Cut is a free upgrade for the current PlayStation 4 game as well to PS5 and is out in March 2021.